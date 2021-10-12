55,000 students sign pledge to protect environment

Kochi

Legal Services Authority to take campaign to all districts in State

The campaign to protect the environment and declare allegiance to the fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution is catching up among school children.

Over 55,000 schoolchildren in Thiruvananthapuram have signed a declaration form to mark their commitment to the fundamental duties provided in Article 51 A of the Constitution.

The campaign, conceived by S.V. Bhatti, judge, Kerala High Court, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was first implemented in Thiruvananthapuram through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Thiruvananthapuram.

“The children will take the pledge not to litter public places, get involved in the segregation of waste at home and protect and conserve waterbodies. They will also declare their compassion for all landscapes, forests and wildlife. They shall also pledge to support environmental protection and reduce pollution,” Mr. Bhatti said.

The response from the students was overwhelming, he said.

The Kerala State Legal Services Authority will take the campaign to all the districts in the State, said K.T. Nizar Ahamad, member secretary of the Authority.

The Authority honoured Muhammad Shifan, a student of the Government Higher Secondary School, Venjaramoodu, who was the 50,000th signatory of the campaign at a function held at Thiruvananthapuram.

K. Vinod Chandran and Mr. Bhatti, judges of the Kerala High Court; P. Krishna Kumar, Principal District Judge, Thiruvananthapuram; A. Jubiya, secretary, DLSA; and S. Santhosh Kumar, Deputy Director, Department of Education, attended.