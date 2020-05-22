550 trees near Thottappally estuary axed

Despite opposition from different quarters, around 550 trees, mostly casuarina trees, close to the Thottappally estuary were axed on Friday.

The trees were cut down based on a State government decision after an observation that the trees were impeding the flow of floodwaters from the Kuttanad region.

Local residents, environmentalists, fishermen organisations and various political parties opposed to the tree feeling were thwarted by the police.

Police deployed

Fearing protests, police personnel, including from other districts, were deployed in large numbers in and around Thottappally.

People in the area were not even allowed to venture out of their houses until the cutting of trees was completed by 9 30 a.m.

Earlier, a high-level meeting held in May 2019 decided to cut trees in the land in the possession of the Irrigation Department by invoking various sections under the Disaster Management Act.

It had also given its nod for the Irrigation Department to go ahead with the planned removal of mineral-rich sand from the estuary. Following this, attempts to cut trees were made, but without success due to stiff local resistance. “After the initial attempts failed, the issue came before the State government. It directed the district administration to take necessary measures to axe trees. The trees were cut by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel as directed by the District Disaster Management Authority,” said an official. Those opposed to the tree felling alleged that it was a prelude to extracting more mineral-rich sand from Thottappally.

The trees were chopped amidst brewing protest against the transportation of sand removed from the Thottappally estuary to the Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML) unit at Chavara.

Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran said that the State government was trying to convert Thottappally into a mineral sand-mining site. District Congress Committee president M. Liju said the desiltation of the leading channel of the Thottappally spillway was making slow progress. “The cutting of trees and large-scale extraction of mineral sand from the estuary will result in environmental issues,” Mr. Liju said.

Justified

Meanwhile, District Collector M. Anjana justified the actions stating that it was necessary to prevent flooding during the upcoming rainy season.