550-member Kunduvadiyan community cries for Adivasi status

Despite their socio-economic backwardness, they don’t have any access to benefits provided by the State or the Centre and are not eligible for any schemes or projects under the Scheduled Tribes Development Department; they compete with candidates in general category for admissions and jobs

KOLLAM Confined to four colonies in Wayanad district and with just 550 members, the Kunduvadiyan community which follows a tribal lifestyle fits all anthropological criteria of Adivasis. But, despite their relative geographical isolation and socio-cultural characteristics and backwardness, they are yet to make it to the list of Scheduled Tribes of Kerala.

According to community members, they remain a Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-nomadic Community (DNC) not covered under any ST category and continue to be a socially and economically marginalised group without any benefits of reservation.

“We have been fighting for our rights for over two decades, but authorities keep ignoring us. Apart from a negligible per cent, all community members are daily wage workers and there has been no change in our socio-economic backwardness for a long period. At present we are only eligible for educational assistance given to the OECs [Other Eligible Communities],” says V.M. Rameshan, president of the Kunduvadiyan Samajam.

Genetic disorder

Declining population is one major concern of the community as it has only 134 families including 50 widows. “While some persons suffer from sickle cell anaemia, 60% of our community are carriers who transmit the sickle cell gene to the next generation. There are alcoholics, cancer patients and others with serious health issues,” says Jayanthi, a community member.

Since the practice of marrying within the small group is one reason for the genetic disorder, they have been advised to look for marital alliances from other communities. There are five clans in the tribe, but some are considered fraternal as they worship the same deity and the members cannot marry each other.

“We need our own people to continue our customs as only the Kunduvadiyans can conduct rituals in our sacred groves,” she adds. The tribal members fear that marrying from other communities will eventually lead to leaving their groves unattended.

“Members of the Vellamkolli and Polunna clans can’t marry each other and at present there is only one family left in the Nalapadi clan. Our tribe is moving towards extinction,” she says.

Based on studies conducted by the Kerala institute for Research Training & Development studies of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Kirtads) the State government had sent proposals to the Government of India to include the Kunduvadiyan community on the list of Scheduled Tribes.

“They are said to be ousted from the Mullukuruma community and is treated as lower to the Mullukurumas in social hierarchy. Despite their socio-economic backwardness, the Kunduvadiyans don’t have any access to benefits provided by the State or the Centre. They are not eligible for any schemes or projects under the Scheduled Tribes Development Department and they compete with the candidates in the general category for admissions and jobs. It’s a community with very small population and since they are not a vote bank nobody is interested in their welfare,” says an official.