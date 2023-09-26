55-year-old man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kasaragod

September 26, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - KASARAGOD

A 55-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a house at Parathichal, Trikaripur, in Kasaragod on September 26. The deceased has been identified as M.V. Balakrishnan.

According to the police, he was found in a pool of blood with visible injuries on his head. The police arrived at the spot around 8.30 a.m after receiving information.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the police found Balakrishnan with visible head injuries. He was immediately transported to a nearby private hospital for urgent medical attention. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities,” said a senior police officer.

Balakrishnan had been living a solitary life for the past two years, having separated from his wife and children, the police said.

Doors shut

Intriguingly, investigators revealed that the doors to Balakrishnan’s residence were securely shut both at the front and the back. However, no weapons or tools were found at the scene, further deepening the mystery. Authorities are currently treating this as a potential murder case.

A team of forensic experts and a canine unit were deployed to investigate the premises. The police have conducted an inquest and subsequently transferred the body of the deceased to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram for a post-mortem examination.

