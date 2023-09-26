ADVERTISEMENT

55-year-old man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kasaragod

September 26, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The police said he was found in a pool of blood with visible injuries on his head

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a house at Parathichal, Trikaripur, in Kasaragod on September 26. The deceased has been identified as M.V. Balakrishnan.

According to the police, he was found in a pool of blood with visible injuries on his head. The police arrived at the spot around 8.30 a.m after receiving information.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the police found Balakrishnan with visible head injuries. He was immediately transported to a nearby private hospital for urgent medical attention. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities,” said a senior police officer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Balakrishnan had been living a solitary life for the past two years, having separated from his wife and children, the police said.

Doors shut

Intriguingly, investigators revealed that the doors to Balakrishnan’s residence were securely shut both at the front and the back. However, no weapons or tools were found at the scene, further deepening the mystery. Authorities are currently treating this as a potential murder case.

A team of forensic experts and a canine unit were deployed to investigate the premises. The police have conducted an inquest and subsequently transferred the body of the deceased to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram for a post-mortem examination.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / Kasaragod

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US