55 of 63 cases in Idukki via contact

IDUKKI

23 July 2020 19:40 IST

Sixty-three persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the

district on Thursday. Fifty-five of them contracted the disease through contact and the source of infection of two cases remains unknown. A total of 22 persons recovered from the viral infection on the day.

The source of infection of a 28-year-old woman from Senapathy who runs a beauty parlour at Rajakkad and a 57- year-old woman employee of the Supplyco outlet at Cheruthoni remains unknown. Those who contracted the disease through contact include three health workers of the

Upputhara community health centre and another from Rajakkad, said the officials.

Other cases have been reported from Adimali, Konnathadi, Munnar, Rajakkad, Rajakumari, Mullaringadu, Vathikudi, Painavu, Cheruthoni and Karimkunnam. One person came from a Gulf country and seven returned from other States.