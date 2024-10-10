₹55 crore proposal to expand installing artificial reef project across Kerala

The State government has given a proposal worth ₹55 crore to the Centre to expand the installation of artificial reef units off the coasts of fishing villages across Kerala. Currently, 6,300 artificial reef units were placed on the seabed off the coast of fishing villages in Thiruvananthapuram alone. The second phase of the project involves installing artificial reefs off the coast of selected 96 fishing villages in Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur, for which a proposal of ₹29.76 crore has been submitted.

In the third phase, artificial reefs would be deposited in the seabed off the coast of another 96 fishing villages in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, for which a proposal worth ₹25.82 crore has been submitted by the Sate. Besides, Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation Limited (KSCADC), has taken steps to hold an underwater study in Thiruvananthapuram where 6300 artificial reefs were installed in selected 42 locations in the seabed off the coast of 33 fishing villages.

Further, the State Fisheries department would deposit 10 lakh fingerlings of cobia and pompano in selected 10 locations in Thiruvananthapuram under a central scheme of sea ranching, for which the National Fisheries Development Board has approved ₹3 crore, said Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian in reply to a question in the Assembly.

The installation of artificial reef units off the coasts of fishing villages is expected to enhance fish production as well as the income of traditional fishermen along the coast. The project under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) also plays a major role in rejuvenating and preserving marine life by providing habitat for various species to thrive.

The strategically placed reefs in near-shore waters will emerge as optimal fishing grounds, offering bountiful catch for the traditional fishermen. Normally, the reef modules will be positioned with the help of GPS and deposited on the seabed at a depth of 12 to 15 fathoms in the presence of traditional fishermen.

