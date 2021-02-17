₹5.49-cr. aid disbursed at adalats

Thiruvananthapuram

17 February 2021 21:41 IST

‘Santhwana Sparsham’ adalats were held at three places in the district

A total of ₹5.49 crore was provided as financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) at the 'Santhwana Sparsham' adalats held in the district, the government has said.

Financial assistance to the tune of ₹3.15 crore was announced at the adalats for Thiruvananthapuram and Nedumangad taluks held at the SMV School on Wednesday, which constituted the third and final leg of the adalats in the district. In all, 5756 petitions from the two taluks were taken up.

An elderly woman who has been battling cancer for the past six years, a man who had lost both his legs in an accident and a young Karate expert were among the people who received a helping hand on Wednesday.

Thankamani of Kachani, Nedumangad, was issued an AAY-category ration card at the adalat so that she can successfully apply for government assistance. Diagnosed with cancer six years ago, she had to abandon her job as a domestic help. Her family, which survives on the meagre income of her son who is a daily wage labourer, has been struggling to meet her treatment expenses.

The fact that Thankamani held an APL category ration card was an obstacle in seeking government benefits.

Raveendran of Mannancode, Neyyatinkara, had lost both his legs in an accident. He was issued ₹20,000 from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) and a wheelchair. Raveendran's family, which consists of his mother, his wife and 17 year-old-son was finding it hard to make ends meet.

Two visually impaired men, Madhu from Balaramapuram, and Murali from Nedumangad, were issued ₹20,000 each from the CMDRF for financing lottery vending units and bunk shops.

Avani Sunil, a Class X student of Government HSS, Venjaramoodu, who holds a black belt in Karate, was provided ₹15,000 as assistance for purchasing training equipment. Avani, who is the younger daughter of Sunil Kumar and Aruna C. Balan, has won two bronzes at five national-level competitions and five golds at the State level.

Petitions from Kattakada and Neyyatinkara taluks were taken up in the first leg of the adalat at Neyyatinkara on February 8.

A sum of ₹1.3 crore was disbursed as assistance there. The second adalat, held at Attingal for considering grievances from Chirayinkeezhu and Varkala taluks, provided assistance to the tune of ₹1.04 crore from the fund.