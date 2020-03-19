548 put in quarantine in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

19 March 2020 23:29 IST

As many as 548 more people were put in house quarantine in the district on Thursday. With this, the number of people under surveillance for COVID-19 has touched 2,472. They included 2,462 in their houses and 10 in isolation wards at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, General Hospital, Alappuzha, and Taluk Hospital, Kayamkulam.

Of the 129 samples tested, 117 have turned negative for the virus. Results of 12 samples, including seven collected on Thursday, are pending.

Meanwhile, Karthyayani Amma, 98, a recipient of Union government’s Nari Shakti Puraskar has written a letter to all those in quarantine/isolation in the district.

In the letter, she has called for fighting COVID-19 together. District Collector M. Anjana visited Karthyayani at the latter’s house on Thursday. The district administration will send a copy of the letter to all those under observation.

Karthyayani shot to fame in 2018 after she scored 98 marks out of 100, bagging the first rank in the Aksharalaksham literacy examination conducted by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority. She had never gone to school and used to work as a domestic help and cleaning staff. She received the Nari Shakti Puraskar from President of India Ram Nath Kovind on March 8, 2020.