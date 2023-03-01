54,535 title deeds distributed in first year of Pinarayi government

March 01, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The matter of making those living in flats beneficiaries of the undivided land share has been included in the Pattayam Mission, Minister for Revenue K. Rajan has said.

Replying to questions by K.U. Jenish Kumar in Assembly on Wednesday, the Minister said the Pattayam Mission aimed at preparing an action plan for giving title deeds to Scheduled Tribe communities in hilly areas.

In the first year after assuming office, the present LDF government had distributed 54,535 title deeds. Steps were being taken to distribute at least 40,000 title deeds as part of the six-day action plan in connection with the second anniversary of the government. As part of the Pattayam Mission announced in April last, steps were under way to dispose of 60,000 cases pending in land tribunals, Mr. Rajan said.

The Minister said that after the government came to power, it had distributed possession certificates to 1,369 people in various districts for 1,699.04 acres of land. As per the land bank project, 198 beneficiaries had been sanctioned 38.01 acre.

Of the 7,693.22 hectare of land for distribution of which Central nod had been obtained, 5,190.26 had been handed over to the Revenue department. Of this, 1,988.65 ha had been distributed to beneficiaries, including from the Scheduled Tribes.