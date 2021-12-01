5,405 new cases in State

Kerala registered 5,405 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday when 64,191 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative case burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 51,47,219 cases.

The official cumulative case fatality stood at 40,535, with the State adding 403 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Wednesday. These include 96 deaths in the past few days and 307 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government. The number of deaths added to the official COVID fatality list after the death reconciliation exercise, as on Wednesday, is 11,143.

The State’s active case pool is declining rapidly and has 44,124 patients now. A total of 4,538 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 7.5% of the active cases are currently in hospitals or field hospitals.

Current ICU occupancy in both public and private hospitals in the State dipped further to 715, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 281.

On Wednesday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 275. Hospitalisations remain below the 5,000 mark and at present 4,702 persons are being treated in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported most new cases at 988, followed by Ernakulam 822, Kozhikode 587, Thrissur 526, Kottayam 518, Kollam 351, Malappuram 282, Pathanamthitta 253, Kannur 236, Wayanad 220, Idukki 193, Palakkad 180, Alappuzha 162. and Kasaragod 87.