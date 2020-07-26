54 positive cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

26 July 2020 23:06 IST

Five more wards declared as containment zones

As many as 54 persons tested positive for SARS- CoV-2 in Kottayam on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 413.

Of the fresh cases, 41 persons contracted the virus through local transmission while 12 persons came from other States. One patient had landed from abroad.

38 recoveries

At the same time, 38 people, including a person who had been undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Ernakulam, recovered from the disease.

With 11 cases, the Kottayam municipality recorded the highest number of local transmission cases while Kumarakom reported four cases. Thrikkodithanam and Panachikkad villages reported three cases each whereas Athirampuzha, Aymanom, Ettumanur, Neendoor, Thalayazham, and the Vaikom municipality reported two cases each. Among the people who contracted the virus through local transmission included the wife, daughter, and parents of a patient from Kumarakom. Two persons from a family at Thengana and a 70-year-old man and his wife, who were among the primary contact list of a patient from Changanassery, too tested positive.

The patients who returned from other States included five members of a family from TV Puram, who reached from Bengaluru by road on July 14.

Meanwhile, the District Collector here on Sunday declared five more wards across four local bodies as containment zones. The district currently has 41 wards in 18 local bodies as containment zones.