54 positive cases in Kottayam

As many as 54 persons tested positive for SARS- CoV-2 in Kottayam on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 413.
Of the fresh cases, 41 persons contracted the virus through local transmission while 12 persons came from other States. One patient had landed from abroad.
38 recoveries
At the same time, 38 people, including a person who had been undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Ernakulam, recovered from the disease.
With 11 cases, the Kottayam municipality recorded the highest number of local transmission cases while Kumarakom reported four cases. Thrikkodithanam and Panachikkad villages reported three cases each whereas Athirampuzha, Aymanom, Ettumanur, Neendoor, Thalayazham, and the Vaikom municipality reported two cases each. Among the people who contracted the virus through local transmission included the wife, daughter, and parents of a patient from Kumarakom. Two persons from a family at Thengana and a 70-year-old man and his wife, who were among the primary contact list of a patient from Changanassery, too tested positive.
The patients who returned from other States included five members of a family from TV Puram, who reached from Bengaluru by road on July 14.
Meanwhile, the District Collector here on Sunday declared five more wards across four local bodies as containment zones. The district currently has 41 wards in 18 local bodies as containment zones.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath