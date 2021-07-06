54 ha of mangroves declared reserve forest

KASARAGOD

06 July 2021 21:51 IST

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has declared 54 hectares of mangrove forests in Thalangara village in Kasargod taluk and Arikadi and Koippadi villages in Manjeswaram taluk as reserve forest.

The Minister also inaugurated the planting of mangroves at Nellikunnu Pallam area in Kasargod range as part of the forest festival organised by the Kasaragod Forest Division.

The Minister said that planting and maintaining saplings and protecting forests was the responsibility of each individual and concerted action by all was essential in this regard.

N.A. Nellikunnu, MLA, presided over the function. Kasaragod Municipal Chairman V.M. Muneer, Kasaragod DFO Ajith K. Raman, Range Officers Solomon, Thomas, George, and Abdulla Kunhiparambath were present.