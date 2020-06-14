54 fresh cases in State

The State reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 recoveries on Sunday, keeping the number of active cases from climbing.

The number of active cases in the State stands at 1,340 now (one absconding).

Of the 54 new cases, 48 are imported cases of infection diagnosed in people who have returned from abroad and other States.

Of the six cases of local transmission from known/unknown source of infection, three are health-care workers. The cumulative case burden since the outbreak erupted is 2,461. So far, 1,101 persons have recovered from the illness and the death toll is 19.

In various districts, 2,42,767 persons are on the State’s surveillance and quarantine network. While 2,023 persons with symptoms have been isolated in hospitals, the rest are on home or institutional quarantine.

1,12,962 tested

The State has tested a total of 1,12,962 persons so far, and the results of 2,851 are awaited. This apart, as part of sentinel surveillance, the State has tested another 30,785 samples.

In all categories, including pooled samples, a total of 1,49,164 samples have been tested so far.

Six new regions in Idukki, Kasaragod and Kannur districts entered the hotspot list on Sunday, while one region was dropped from the list. The number of hotspots in the State now is 122.