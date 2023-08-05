54 films to be screened on third day of the 15th IDSFFK on Sunday

August 05, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Around 54 films under various categories will be screened on the third day of the 15th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) on Sunday. Shounak Sen’s Oscar-nominated documentary All That Breathes, ‘Soz - A Ballad of Maladies’, co-directed by Sarvnik Kaur and Tushar Madhav, will be screened under the Jury Films category.

The Romanian film Between Revolutions, directed by Vlad Petri, which won FIPRESCI awards at the Berlin Film Festival and the Transylvania International Film Festival, will be screened at Sree Theatre at 8 p.m. Six films mentored by the legendary master of German new wave films, Wim Wenders, will also be showcased.

Nila Theatre will screen the Lifetime Achievement Award winner Deepa Dhanraj’s film ‘What Has Happened to This City?’ (1986).

The films in competition that will be screened on Sunday, includes eight in the Short Fiction, two in the Long Documentary, and two films in the Short Documentary categories. The Soundscapes category will feature two films, ‘Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda’, directed by Stephen Nomura Schibel, and ‘Knowing the Score’, by Janine Hosking.

