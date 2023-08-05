HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

54 films to be screened on third day of the 15th IDSFFK on Sunday

The films in competition that will be screened includes eight in the Short Fiction, two in the Long Documentary, and two films in the Short Documentary categories

August 05, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Around 54 films under various categories will be screened on the third day of the 15th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) on Sunday. Shounak Sen’s Oscar-nominated documentary All That Breathes, ‘Soz - A Ballad of Maladies’, co-directed by Sarvnik Kaur and Tushar Madhav, will be screened under the Jury Films category.

The Romanian film Between Revolutions, directed by Vlad Petri, which won FIPRESCI awards at the Berlin Film Festival and the Transylvania International Film Festival, will be screened at Sree Theatre at 8 p.m. Six films mentored by the legendary master of German new wave films, Wim Wenders, will also be showcased.

Nila Theatre will screen the Lifetime Achievement Award winner Deepa Dhanraj’s film ‘What Has Happened to This City?’ (1986).

The films in competition that will be screened on Sunday, includes eight in the Short Fiction, two in the Long Documentary, and two films in the Short Documentary categories. The Soundscapes category will feature two films, ‘Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda’, directed by Stephen Nomura Schibel, and ‘Knowing the Score’, by Janine Hosking.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.