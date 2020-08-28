538 recover from COVID-19 in Malappuram

Collector hails concerted efforts made by officials and public

While 230 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, 538 recovered from the disease in Malappuram district on Thursday.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said the large number of recoveries could be attributed to the concerted efforts of officials and the public.

As many as 192 cases were through local contact. However, the source of infection could not be traced in 25 cases. They include five health workers too.

While six cases came from abroad, two came from other States. As many as 2,932 persons are being treated at various hospitals in the district.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday. For the first time, the number of confirmed cases exceeded 200 in a day in the district.

As many as 219 persons contracted the disease through contact, while six people arrived from other States and six from abroad. Eighty-five persons turned negative. The number of people under observation in the district is 5,532.

In Palakkad

As many as 195 persons tested positive for the virus in Palakkad district on Thursday. District Collector D. Balamurali said 118 of them contracted the virus through local transmission. While 27 cases came from other States, 19 came from abroad.

The source of infection in 29 cases could not be traced. Mr. Balamurali said 55 infected persons recovered from the disease on Thursday. There are 806 persons under treatment.

In Thrissur

As many as 162 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday. While there are 1,249 active patients in the district, 95 recovered from the disease on Thursday. There are 46 persons from Thrissur undergoing treatment at various hospitals in other districts.

Of the total number of cases confirmed on Thursday, 155 were through contact. The source of infection in 15 persons is not known. Eight health workers and a police officer also tested positive for the virus. In all, 8,608 people are under observation.

In Kannur

A total of 102 persons tested positive for the virus in Kannur on Thursday. While 86 persons contracted the infection through contact, one came from abroad and 12 from other States. Three of the infected persons are health workers.

With this, the number of positive cases in the district rose to 3,174. Of them, 2,138 were discharged. As many as 116 persons recovered on Thursday.

In Wayanad

Twenty-five persons tested positive for the virus and 43 recovered in Wayanad district on Thursday. Twenty-three persons contracted the disease through contact. There are 235 active cases in the district, and nine persons from Wayanad are undergoing treatment in other districts. As many as 3,862 persons are under observation.

(With inputs from Kasaragod, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kannur and Wayanad bureaus)