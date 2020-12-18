538 cases added to Kottayam’s tally

Kottayam

18 December 2020 23:19 IST

441 more test positive in Kollam and 283 have been cured of viral infection

As many as 538 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, all but three contracted the virus through local contact. The fresh cases also included 54 children and 91 persons aged above 60.

With 43 cases, Kottayam municipality witnessed a sharp surge in cases, followed by Changanassery with 35 cases. Ettumanur municipality reported 30 cases while Erumeli posted 27 cases.

With 463 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 5,659 active cases.

In Kollam

Kollam district reported 441 new cases and 283 recoveries on the day.

Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 include 438 contact cases, one person who had travelled from another State and two cases with no known source.

The district currently has 13,917 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 5,28,879.

While 1,169 persons completed home quarantine on Friday, the Health Department has traced 1,29,345 primary and 11,778 secondary contacts of the positive cases.

404 in Pathanamthitta

As many as 404 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, 366 persons contracted the virus through local contact and among these, the contact source of 69 cases is yet to be identified.

Among the local bodies, Vechoochira reported 27 cases, followed by Pathanamthitta with 22 cases.

The district reported 185 recoveries on the day.

The district currently has 3,492 active cases.

324 in Alappuzha

Alappuzha district registered 324 new cases and 211 recoveries on the day. It also recorded one COVID-19-related death, taking the official toll to 210.

The fresh cases include 304 patients who contracted the virus through local contact. The source of infection of 19 people remains unidentified. One person who came from another State was also diagnosed with the disease.

The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 4,001.

(With inputs from Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha bureaus)