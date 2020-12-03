5,376 new cases reported in State

Test positivity rate at 8.89%, recoveries at 5,590

Kerala’s cumulative COVID-19 case burden rose to 6,20,049 cases on Thursday with the reporting of 5,376 new positive cases, when 60,476 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate went down to 8.89% on Thursday.

The State also reported 5,590 recoveries on the day, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries till date to 5,56,378. The active case pool of the State has thus fallen to 60,476 cases.

The Health Department added 31 more deaths to the State’s official COVID death toll, taking the State’s cumulative COVID toll to 2,329.

Kollam reported seven of these deaths, Alapuzha six, Thiruvananthapuram five, Thrissur four, Malappuram three, Kannur and Kozhikode two each and one death each was reported from Wayanad and Ernakulam.

Official figures showed that the number of COVID patients who are critically ill in the State is 837 with 216 of them requiring ventilator support.

Of the 5,376 new cases reported on Thursday, 5,295 cases are locally acquired infections, with no epidemiological link established in the case of 527 infections and health workers accounting for 44 of the cases.

In 81 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel outside the State.

Among districts the cases were Malappuram 714, Thrissur 647, Kozhikode 547, Ernakulam 441, Thiruvananthapuram 424, Alapuzha 408, Palakkad 375, Kottayam 337, Pathanamthitta 317, Kannur 288, Kollam 285, Idukki 265, Wayanad 238 and Kasaragod 90.