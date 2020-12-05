536 positive cases in Thrissur

There were 536 COVID-19 cases in Thrissur district on Saturday while 590 people recovered from the disease.
There are 6,399 active cases in the district and 104 people from Thrissur are undergoing treatment in hospitals in various other districts.
So far 62,078 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district and 55,217 people have recovered from the disease.
According to official statistics, 518 people, including five health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Saturday.
Of them, 98 patients are above the age of 60 and 28 children are below the age of 10. In all 4,102 patients are under home observation. In all 229 people were admitted to hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 on Saturday.
