533 cases in Thrissur

Thrissur recorded 533 COVID-19 cases on Monday while 1,261 people recovered from the disease.

There are 8,432 active cases in the district and 123 patients from the district are undergoing treatment in hospitals in various other districts. So far 28,546 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the district while 19831 people recovered from COVID-19.

According to the official statistics, 529 cases on Monday were contracted COVID-19 through local contact. Of the positive cases, 73 patients are above the age of 60 and 42 children are below the age of 10.

As many as 5,767 patients are under home observation.