532 positive cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

14 February 2021 23:11 IST

465 in Pathanamthitta, 349 in Alappuzha, 347 in Kollam

As many as 532 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Sunday

Of the fresh cases, 525 people including 10 health workers contracted the disease through local contact. The fresh cases also include 64 children and 93 people aged above 60.

With 80 cases, Kottayam municipality led the tally, followed by Ettumanur with 26 cases.

With 297 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 5,143 active cases.

Pathanamthitta

As many as 465 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 446 people contracted the disease through local contact and among these, the contact source of 26 cases were yet to be identified.

Among the local bodies, Adoor reported 30 cases, followed by Pathanamthitta with 29 cases.

The disease claimed one more life in the district and the victim was identified as a 67-year-old Kuttoor native, who died at the Government Medical college in Kottayam.

With 490 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 6,336 active cases.

Alappuzha

The district reported 349 COVID-19 cases and 413 recoveries on Sunday.

The fresh cases include 336 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 13 people remains unknown, a pressnote said.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 4,600. As many as 258 people including District Collector A. Alexander received COVID-19 jab in the district on Sunday.

Kollam

The district reported 347 new COVID-19 cases and 253 recoveries on Sunday.

Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 include 333 contact cases, eight NRIs, four health workers and two cases without any known source.

The district currently has 16,561 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 7,95,422. While 1,421 people completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 1,73,380 primary and 14,810 secondary contacts of the positive cases.

(With contributions from our bureaus in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kollam)