531 COVID cases in capital
1,063 people recover
The district recorded 531 COVID-19 cases and 1,063 recoveries as the active caseload stood at 7,869 on Monday.
Among the fresh cases, 480 have been attributed to local transmission. The source of infection was unknown in 46 others. Five health-care workers were among those who were diagnosed with the disease.
The death toll rose by 10 on the day. Fifty seven people were hospitalised with COVID-19-related difficulties, taking the total count of people being monitored in hospital to 340. As many as 13,510 people are currently undergoing quarantine either in their homes or in COVID-19 centres in the district.
