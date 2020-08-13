53 new cases in Kottayam

As many as 53 persons, including two health workers at the Government Medical College in Kottayam, were among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday. According to officials, 42 persons contracted the virus through local contact while eight persons came from other States. The lone remaining patient landed from abroad.
At the same time, 18 persons who recovered from the disease were discharged from the various treatment centres. Among the local contact cases, Athirampuzha and Thiruvarppu panchayats reported four cases each while Ettumanur municipality reported three cases. With six cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of local contact cases.
538 active cases
Kottayam currently has 538 active cases and 9,002 persons under surveillance.
Meanwhile, monitoring committees have been constituted in all major market places, including fish markets, in the district to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocol. The committees, comprising representatives of the traders, headload workers, the police, and the tahsildar, will have the secretary of the respective local body as its convener.
According to officials, stern action, including closure of markets, will be initiated in case of violation of COVID-19 guidelines.
