53 new cases in Kollam

The district reported 53 new COVID-19 cases, 94 recoveries, and one death on Friday.

The persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 include 44 contact cases, eight non-resident Keralites, and a 56-year-old Thevalakkara resident who died at Government Medical College, Alappuzha, while undergoing treatment.

Kollam has been reporting a considerable rise in recoveries during the last few days, the figures touching 146 and 83 on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. The district has 8,348 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 29,397. While 962 persons completed home quarantine on Friday, the Health Department has traced 6,677 primary and 1,956 secondary contacts of the new cases.

New centres

As part of containment measures, the Health Department has opened new COVID-19 first-line treatment centres at East Kallada and Kadakkal.

The centre at AMJ Auditorium, Kadakkal, has 120 beds.