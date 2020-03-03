Kerala

5.3 kg of gold seized at Cochin airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday seized 5.3 kg of gold worth ₹2.3 crore from four carriers in three separate cases at the Cochin international airport.

In the first case, a couple belonging to Malappuram and travelling from Bangkok in an Air Asia flight was held for allegedly carrying 2.5 kg of gold worth ₹1.1 crore. Gold items had been concealed in paste form and found hidden in undergarments, said DRI officials. Two other persons belonging to Malappuram were held for carrying a combined 1.75 kg of gold valued at ₹75.5 lakh concealed in paste form in the rectum. The first passenger was travelling in a flight from Dubai while the second carrier was travelling from Abu Dhabi. In the third seizure, DRI officials found 1 kg of gold worh ₹45.5 lakh in the form of crude chain.

