5,297 new COVID cases in State

Only 8 % of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals

Kerala reported 5,297 new cases of COVID-19 when 51,577 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool had 76,786 patients on Monday, with 7,325 people reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 8 % of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 32,049 with the State adding 167 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Monday. These include 78 deaths which occurred in the past few days, 232 undeclared deaths of the period before June 2021 and 58 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State dropped to 1,115 on Monday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support also dropped to 456.

On Monday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID dropped sharply to 213. The total number of people currently admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State also dipped to 5,528 (7,276 on Sunday).

Health Department’s bulletin reports that between October 25-November 1, there was a decrease of around 7,684 new cases. New cases dipped by 13% during this week in comparison to the previous week. The active case pool dipped by 5%, hospitalisations by 10%, while ICU and ventilator occupancy decreased by 12% and 14% respectively during the same period when compared to the previous week

Cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began now stands at 49,73,954 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 867 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 750, Kozhikode 637, Thrissur 537, Kannur 417, Pathanamthitta 350, Kollam 304, Malappuram 302, Palakkad 264, Idukki 255, Kottayam 228, Wayanad 184, Alappuzha 132 and Kasaragod 70 cases.