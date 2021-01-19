527 persons receivevaccination in district

In all, 527 persons received the COVID-19 vaccination in the district on Monday. The vaccination drive was carried out in nine centres, the district administration said.
Forty-eight persons were vaccinated at the District Hospital, Nedumangad; 66 at the Taluk Hospital, Vithura; and 57 persons at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.
The vaccination were also carried out at the NIMS Medicity (62), Taluk Hospital, Parassala (60), Women and Children Hospital, Thycaud (53), Family Health Centre, Pangappara (77), KIMS Hospital (54), and Sree Gokulam Medical College (50).
The exercise will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Healthcare workers care being innoculated in the first phase.
Statewide, 7,891 healthcare workers received the vaccine on Monday. The State had targetted to vaccinate 11,851 persons in 127 vaccination sites and achieved 66.9% of the set target
A total of over 3.68 lakh healthcare workers had registered their names to receive vaccine in the first phase
