52.69% of State’s population vaccinated

Thiruvananthapuram

20 August 2021 00:36 IST

19.31% have received the second dose

Kerala has so far administered COVID-19 vaccines, including first and second doses, to over 2.5 crore ( 2,55,20,478) people, Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

Of this, 1,86,82,463 people received the first dose, while 68,38,015 people have received both doses.

Advertising

Advertising

This means that 52.69% of the State’s population has received the first dose and 19.31%, the second dose.

As a proportion of the population above 18 years, who are currently eligible for vaccination, 64.98% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 23.82 % have received both doses.

On Thursday, 2,71,578 people were administered the vaccine through 1,443 vaccination sites, both public and private, across the State, sources said.

Vaccines arrive

Kerala received 5,79,390 more doses of vaccine on Thursday, including 4,80,000 dose Covshield and 99,390 doses of Covaxin.