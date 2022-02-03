5,264 people test positive in capital

The COVID-19 case graph went up in the district when 5,264 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday. While there were 1,971 recoveries, the active case load stood at 47,672.

As many as 27 recent deaths were attributed to the disease on the day. Official statistics revealed 304 people were hospitalised in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours. A total of 1,782 people were currently being treated in hospitals, while 51841 others were undergoing quarantine either in their homes or in government-run COVID-19 centres.

Additional District Magistrate E. Muhammed Safeer, who has been officiating as the District Collector, has said that 14 wards in the district have been removed from the list of containment and micro-containment zones with the COVID-19 stabilising in such areas.

The containment zones that have been excluded include Vattappara West, Vattappara East, Karayalathukonam, Plathara, Vencode, Aramkallu, Karakulam, Mukkola, Eanikkara, Kallayam, Maruthoor and Kazhunad in Karakulam grama panchayat.

Bhagavathy Nagar Residents’ Association in Kowdiar ward and T.K. Divakaran road in Muttada ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation have also been removed from among the micro-containment zones in the district.