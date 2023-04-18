ADVERTISEMENT

₹52.6-crore projects to be inaugurated at Thiruvananthapuram MCH

April 18, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate new projects to the tune of ₹52.6 crore at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

The new projects being made functional at the MCH include a comprehensive stroke care unit, which has a neuro cath lab, stroke ICU, and CT angiogram. The other new facilities being inaugurated include the LINAC machine for delivering radiotherapy, interventional pulmonary unit, burns ICU, and the construction of an MLT block

As part of the masterplan, development work to the tune of ₹717 crore is currently being implemented at the MCH.

