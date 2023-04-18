HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹52.6-crore projects to be inaugurated at Thiruvananthapuram MCH

April 18, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate new projects to the tune of ₹52.6 crore at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

The new projects being made functional at the MCH include a comprehensive stroke care unit, which has a neuro cath lab, stroke ICU, and CT angiogram. The other new facilities being inaugurated include the LINAC machine for delivering radiotherapy, interventional pulmonary unit, burns ICU, and the construction of an MLT block

As part of the masterplan, development work to the tune of ₹717 crore is currently being implemented at the MCH.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.