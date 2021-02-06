525 COVID cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

06 February 2021 23:16 IST

The district reported 525 new cases of COVID-19 and 325 recoveries on Saturday.

While 516 patients contracted the disease through contact, others include one NRI, one person from another State, four health workers and three cases with no known source. The district currently has 11,582 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 7,54,046. A total of 1,278 people completed home quarantine on Saturday.

