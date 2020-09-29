524 test positive in Alappuzha

The single-day spike in COVID-19 cases crossed the 500-mark yet again in the district with 524 people testing positive for the disease on Tuesday.

The fresh cases include 498 patients who contracted the virus through local transmission, 15 people who came from other States, five from abroad, five health staff, and a Karuvatta native. The Karuvatta native’s source of infection is unknown.

Among the 498 locally transmitted cases, 64 were recorded from Alappuzha, 40 from Aroor, 36 each from Bharanikavu and Kadakkarappally, and 32 from Arattuppuzha.

Ambalappuzha (21), Cherthala (19), Chettikkad (17), Haripad (16), Mavelikara (15), Pandanad (13), Mulakuzha (11), Thuravoor (11) and Purakkad (10) also reported double-digit contact case count.

Meanwhile, 273 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in hospitals in the district tested negative. Active COVID-19 cases in the district stand at 4,193.