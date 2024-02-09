ADVERTISEMENT

₹5.24-crore garbage-treatment projects approved

February 09, 2024 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the District Planning Committee held here on Thursday approved garbage treatment projects worth ₹5.24 crore of 83 local bodies for the 2024-25 fiscal.

District panchayat president Manoj Moothedan said that local bodies must take up more projects under the garbage-free Navakerala initiative. He sought more caution while conceiving projects and implementing them, so that funds could be optimally utilised. Projects put forth by the 83 local bodies were vetted by a special sub committee, which also made suggestions, says a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US