₹5.24-crore garbage-treatment projects approved

February 09, 2024 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the District Planning Committee held here on Thursday approved garbage treatment projects worth ₹5.24 crore of 83 local bodies for the 2024-25 fiscal.

District panchayat president Manoj Moothedan said that local bodies must take up more projects under the garbage-free Navakerala initiative. He sought more caution while conceiving projects and implementing them, so that funds could be optimally utilised. Projects put forth by the 83 local bodies were vetted by a special sub committee, which also made suggestions, says a release.

