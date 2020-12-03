523 new cases in capital

371 get disease through local transmission

The district reported 523 new COVID-19 cases when 6,900 tests were performed over the past 24 hours, health officials and the district administration said.

With 465 new recoveries reported on Wednesday, the active case pool in the district stands at 4,169 cases. Of Wednesday's caseload of 523, local transmission accounted for 371 cases while the source of infection was not immediately known in 145 cases.

The list also included six health workers and one arrival in the district.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the district mounted to 558 with four recent deaths attributed to the disease. The deceased included a 65-year-old woman from Kudappanakunnu, an 82-year-old man from Palkulangara, a 57-year-old man from Sreekaryam and a 60-year-old woman from Chennai who was under treatment in Thiruvananthapuram, health officials said.

As many as 2,261 people were newly quarantined in the district. Including the newly quarantined, 31,611 people are currently under quarantine, including 31,513 in home isolation and 98 people in institutional quarantine.

At the same time, 1,269 people completed the observation period without developing any symptoms.