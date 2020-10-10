Kerala

523 cases in Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kottayam continued to rise with 523 persons testing positive for SARS-COV-2 in the district on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 520 persons including five health-care workers contracted the virus through local contact. The patients also included 195 women and 73 children. As many as 77 patients were aged above 60 .

With 56 cases, Kottayam led the tally, followed by Changanassery and Pampady with 27 cases each. Erattupetta and Ayarkunnam reported 25 cases each

With 184 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 5,298 active cases.

