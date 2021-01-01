5,215 new cases, TPR at 8.95%

Thiruvananthapuram

01 January 2021 00:03 IST

Addition of 30 fatalities takes State’s total toll to 3,072

Kerala reported 5,215 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday when 58,283 samples were tested in 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden ever since the pandemic began to 7,60,933 cases.

Test positivity rate (TPR) in the State, which has remained steady between 9% and 11% for the past few weeks, stayed at 8.95% on the day.

Advertising

Advertising

The active case pool of the State now has 65,202 patients, one of the largest in the country. With 5,376 persons reported to have recovered from their disease, the cumulative recoveries in the State now has climbed to 6,92,480.

The addition of 30 new deaths that occurred in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities on Thursday by the Health Department has taken the State’s cumulative COVID toll to 3,072.

Six of the deaths were reported from Palakkad, five from Thrissur, four each from Pathanamthitta and Malappuram, and two each from Idukki, Ernakulam, and Kannur. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, and Wayanad reported one death each.

832 critically ill

Official reports put the number of critically ill COVID patients in the State at present, who are being treated in ICUs in various hospitals, at 832, with 208 requiring ventilator support.

Of the 5,215 new cases reported on Tuesday, in 122 cases the Health Department has reported a history of travel outside the State while 5,093 are locally acquired infections. Amongst the locally acquired infections, in 405 cases the source of infection remains untraced while the number of health-care workers who acquired the infection is 67.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported 574 cases, Kozhikode 520, Thrissur 515, Pathanamthitta 512, Kottayam 481, Alappuzha 425, Thiruvananthapuram 420, Kollam 402, Malappuram 388, Kannur 302, Palakkad 225, Idukki 190, Wayanad 165, and Kasaragod 96 cases.