52,137 new MSMEs registered in State

As many as 52,137 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) have been registered in the State in the past three-and-a-half years, Industries Minister E. P. Jayarajan said on Wednesday.

This involved a total investment of ₹4,696.92 crore and generation of 1,82,474 jobs and the volume of MSME registrations indicates a “change” in the industrial scene, he said in an interaction with the media.

The department intends to promote privately run industrial parks, he said, adding they will be eligible for similar concessions enjoyed by parks run by the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation. Entrepreneurs who are in possession of 15 acres in urban areas and 25 acres in rural regions can apply, Mr. Jayarajan said.

“No potential investor will be denied land for starting an enterprise. The Government will provide essentials, including water and electricity, in line with existing laws,” he said.

In 2015-16, State-run public sector units had recorded a loss of ₹131.60 crore. In 2017-18, they had recorded a profit of ₹5.11 crore, and in 2018-19, a profit of ₹8.26 crore, the Minister said.

GAIL project

The GAIL pipeline project will be completed shortly. Work is progressing at a fast pace. Pipes have to be laid for only 3 more kilometres. The Kochi-Koottanad-Bengaluru-Mangaluru pipeline project had faced opposition in north Kerala.

Solar energy projects are planned in 17 spinning mills as part of the measures to prop up the ailing sector, Mr. Jayarajan said. “Spinning mills plunge into a crisis due to their inability to pay hefty electricity bills.