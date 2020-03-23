52 test negative in Idukki district

All the results of COVID-19 tests from the district were negative on Monday. According to a Health Department official, 52 cases were tested and all of them were negative.

However, 640 persons were under observation including the three admitted to the isolation wards of the hospitals in the district till Monday.

The results of three cases were yet to be received, said the official.

A meeting of the Disaster Management Authority at the collectorate on Monday decided to intensify checking at the border check post at Cumbom Mettu, Bodimettu, Marayur and Kumily.

Awareness campaigns would be held for those residing at community quarters in the plantation areas.

Those suspected of having symptoms of COVID-19 should keep themselves indoors.

They would be provided with essential food items. Those vehicles coming from other districts would be checked.

Awareness campaigns would be held in Tamil and Hindi. languages.

Revenue Department seized two lorries engaged in digging borewells on a private land on Koottar-Karunapuram road in violation of the District Collector's order and janata curfew on Sunday.

Borewell

The Collector had issued a direction that the permission of the Department of Groundwater should be required to dig bore wells over a width of 110 mm and over 150 metre depth.

The control was from March 22 to May31.

The lorry dug the borewell at 300 mm width and 215 metre depth.

The lorries were confiscated.