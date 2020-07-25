52 new patients in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

25 July 2020 23:31 IST

27 of them primary contacts of infected cases

Fifty-two people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday with 27 of them identified as primary contacts of infected cases, a release said.

Of the new cases, 15 came from abroad and 10 from other States.

The overall tally of COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 1,033 on Saturday. Of this, 367 have contracted the disease through contact.

There are 316 active cases in the district as on Saturday evening. Of this, 310 are in hospitals in the district while six are undergoing treatment outside the district. There are 26 persons with symptoms in isolation wards in hospitals.

Forty-nine persons recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 716 in the district.