52 houses damaged in rain in Kollam  

The torrential rain and strong winds that lashed the district in the past couple of days have caused widespread damage while many parts remain flooded. The average rainfall received at various stations in the last 24 hours was 51.15 mm. Aryankavu (82.4) and Kottarakara (76.2) reported highest rainfall.

A total of 52 houses in the district were partially damaged (Karunagapally 6, Kollam 7, Kottarakara 24, Kunnathur 8, and Pathanapuram 7) while a house in Kunnathur was completely destroyed in the rain.

On Wednesday, several accidents were reported as trees in many places were uprooted in strong wind. In Kottarakara taluk two persons sustained injuries when the roof of their house collapsed. Another person was injured when an uprooted tree fell at College Junction, also disrupting power and traffic. Today?? heavy rain is expected in the district.

