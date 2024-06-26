GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

52 houses damaged in rain in Kollam  

Published - June 26, 2024 08:36 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The torrential rain and strong winds that lashed the district in the past couple of days have caused widespread damage while many parts remain flooded. The average rainfall received at various stations in the last 24 hours was 51.15 mm. Aryankavu (82.4) and Kottarakara (76.2) reported highest rainfall.

A total of 52 houses in the district were partially damaged (Karunagapally 6, Kollam 7, Kottarakara 24, Kunnathur 8, and Pathanapuram 7) while a house in Kunnathur was completely destroyed in the rain.

On Wednesday, several accidents were reported as trees in many places were uprooted in strong wind. In Kottarakara taluk two persons sustained injuries when the roof of their house collapsed. Another person was injured when an uprooted tree fell at College Junction, also disrupting power and traffic. Today?? heavy rain is expected in the district.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.