52-day trawling ban from midnight today  

June 08, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KOLLAM

As the annual trawling ban comes into effect on Friday midnight, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order in coastal areas.

The 52-day ban ends on July 31 and during this period mechanised fishing boats from Neendakara, Thangassery and Azheekkal will stay off the waters. These harours will be closed till the ban ends while Neendakara harbour will be open to traditional fishing vessels, including inboard boats.

Collector Afsana Parveen has directed the Kollam Subcollector, who is the Sub Divisional Magistrate, and the Kollam and Karunagapally tahsildars, who are executive magistrates, to ensure compliance with the ban.

Owners or operators of private jetties and wharfs on both sides of the river mouth and eastern shores of Ashtamudi Lake have been instructed not to provide landing facilities for mechanised fishing vessels.

No fuel sale

Fuel pumps operating in the Neendakara, Shaktikulangara, Alappad and Azheekal areas except select pumps of Matsyafed will be closed. Operators have been instructed to close fuel bunks and not to sell any fuel till July 28. While the ban on fuel sales for the last three days of the trawling ban period has been waived, the District Supply Officer and the District Police Chief will ensure that illegal fuel sales do not take place. The district administration has also issued strict directions to prevent the sale of fuel in cans and bottles.

Boats from other States were asked to leave the Kollam coast much in advance while the Marine Enforcement and Coastal police will ensure they are not entering territorial waters during the period. On June 9, announcements will be made in the sea and coast about the beginning of the ban. Before midnight trawlers will be shifted to the eastern part of the Neendakara bridge and chained to the beams. According to Fisheries department officials, strict action will be taken in case of violations, including illegal fishing practices and the use of banned nets. A 24-hour control room has been set up at the Neendakara fisheries station and the department has also hired boats for rescue operations and patrolling. Along with the department officials, the District Police Chief, Port Officer, Marine Enforcement, Coastal Police, District Supply Officer and Matsyafed District Manager will coordinate enforcement measures.

