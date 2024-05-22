52-day trawling ban along Kerala coast to begin on June 9 midnight

The annual trawling ban in Kerala comes into effect from June 9 midnight, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian announced after a meeting with trade union leaders, District Collectors and senior officials of varioius departments here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trawling ban will remain in force for 52 days till July 31 midnight. Control rooms functioning round the clock have been opened in all coastal districts and steps taken to provide free ration for fishermen who go out to sea in trawlers and workers in allied sectors during the period. Diesel outlets at harbours and fish landing centres would be closed.

Collectors have been directed to convene district-level meetings of officials and trade unions in the fisheries sector to enforce the ban. Trawlers from other States would be asked to leave the seas off the Kerala coast before the trawl ban comes into effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting decided to deal firmly with any violation of the trawling ban.

The Minister urged officials to ensure that the Neendakara fishing harbour in Kollam is kept open for traditional fishing vessels except those with inboard engines during the ban. Diesel bunks operated by Matsyafed would be allowed to provide fuel for inboard vessels. Only one carrier boat will be allowed with inboard boats while entering the harbour with the catch.

The meeting decided to ensure that all traditional fishermen putting out to sea during the trawling ban carry ID cards and are equipped with life jackets. The Fisheries department, Marine Enforcement and the Coastal Police would coordinate with each other for rescue operations at sea during the period. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have also been requested to be prepared for emergency response.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Fisheries Officers have been directed to seek the services of additional policemen for the marine enforcement wing.

The meeting also resolved to complete the colour coding of all trawlers during the ban period.

District Police Chiefs and officials of the Fisheries department, the Coastal Police, Marine Enforcement, Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Civil Supplies department attended the meeting.

The 52-day ban on mechanised fishing is expected to help conserve and regenerate the dwindling marine resources in coastal waters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.