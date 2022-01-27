51,739 more test positive in State

Active case pool crosses three lakh mark

COVID-19 transmission is continuing relentlessly in the State and the State logged 51,739 new cases on Thursday, when 1,16,003 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool, which crossed the three lakh mark on Wednesday, now stands at 3,09,489. Of these patients, 3.6% are currently admitted to hospitals or field hospitals.

The number of recoveries reported on the day – this includes patients discharged from hospitals, field hospitals and those who completed home isolation – was 42,653.

The Health department’s data say that during January 20-26, the average active cases were 2,54,378, of which an average of around 0.8% were admitted in oxygen beds and 0.4% in ICUs. New cases increased by 105% (1,59,090 cases), while active cases increased by 132% during this period, in comparison to the previous week.

Hospitalisations increased by 110% and ICU occupancy by 61%. Oxygen bed requirement rose by 159% during this period in comparison to the previous week. Hospitalisations continue to rise in proportion to the increase in new cases and 1,301 persons were newly admitted to hospitals on Thursday. The number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals now stands at 11,227.

ICU and ventilator occupancy showed a dip from the previous day and the current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in hospitals was 1,210 on Thursday. Ventilator occupancy is 308 now.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 52,434, with the State adding 153 deaths to the official list. This includes 11 deaths which occurred in the last 24 hours and 57 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government. The department also declared 85 deaths which occurred much earlier, but which had remained undeclared till now due to incomplete documentation.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 58,26,596 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of 9,708 new cases, Thiruvananthapuram 7,675, Kozhikode 5,001, Kollam 4,511, Thrissur 3,934, Kottayam 3,834, Palakkad 3,356, Malappuram 2,855, Alappuzha 2,291, Kannur 2,152, Pathanamthitta 2,063, Idukki 1,986, Wayanad 1,344, and Kasaragod 1,029.