5,162 under observation in Palakkad

As many as 5,162 persons have been placed under observation for COVID-19 in the district, but no positive case was reported till Monday evening. While 5,135 persons are under observation at their respective homes, 19 are at the District Hospital here, seven at Government Taluk Hospital at Ottappalam and one person is at Government Taluk Hospital at Mannarkkad.

The health authorities said here on Monday that none under observation had shown any symptoms. The results of all samples sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, have been negative so far.

The district administration asked those coming from abroad to contact the control room at the District Medical Office (DMO) here.

Legal action

Those failing to contact the DMO control room would have to face legal action under the Public Health laws, said District Collector D. Balamurali.

He said those spreading rumours would also face action. Those with suspected COVID-19 symptoms should not walk into outpatient (OP) or casualty wings of hospitals. Instead, they should approach only the wards having isolation facility. Isolation wards have been set up at the District Hospital, Palakkad; Government Women and Children Hospital, Palakkad; Taluk Hospitals at Ottappalam and Mannarkkad; and Government Tribal Specialty Hospital, Kottathara, Attappady.

Mr. Balamurali warned those under observation at their homes against going out until given permission by the health authorities.

The police have been deployed in mufti to help the Health Department to ensure the home quarantine of people.

Control room numbers

He said legal action would be slapped on those roaming around irresponsibly. The control room can be reached at 0491-2505264/2505189.

Break-the-Chain kiosks with sanitisers were installed at different places under the banner of the Social Security Mission, Women and Child Development Department, and Social Justice Department.

Ottappalam municipal chairman N.M. Narayanan Namboothiri inaugurated the kiosk at the Ottappalam bus stand.

Assistant Collector Chetan Kumar Meena inaugurated the kiosk at the Collectorate here. District Judge K.P. Indira inaugurated the kiosk on the District Court premises here. Meanwhile, the government fixed the maximum rate of sanitisers and masks in view of potential fleecing by the shops.

Price fixed

Sanitisers and masks have been included on the list of essential goods.

Two layer masks will cost ₹8 and three layer masks ₹10.

Sanitisers of 200 ml should not be charged more than ₹100. Those levying extra charge would face legal action, said the Legal Metrology Assistant Controller here on Monday.

People can complaint if merchants levy more than ₹13 for one litre of bottled water. The Legal Metrology Office control room can be reached at 0491-2505268, 82816 98092, and 82816 98085.

Meanwhile, health authorities intensified the counselling being given to those under home quarantine. Counsellors working in schools under the Women and Child Development Department are being roped into help the Health Department. Besides, 100-odd specially trained counsellors are also offering counselling to those under observation.