514 persons test positive in Palakkad

Taking the message across: District Police Chief Viswanadh R. speaking to autorickshaw drivers during a COVID-19 awareness drive at the stadium stand in Palakkad on Friday. K.K. MUSTAFAH

PALAKKAD

16 April 2021 23:57 IST

With 62 recovering from viral infection, active cases in district touch 3,725

As many as 514 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Friday. When 226 of them contracted the virus through direct contact with infected persons, the source of infection could not be identified in 269 cases.

District officials said here on Friday that 62 persons recovered from the disease in Palakkad. The number of persons currently under treatment in the district rose to 3,725.

Vaccination

District health officials said 9,768 people took their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. District Medical Officer K.P. Reetha said that none suffered any adverse reaction after accepting the vaccine.

Advertising

Advertising