512 test positive in Pathanamthitta district

PATHANAMTHITTA

24 February 2021 23:12 IST

447 in Kollam, 354 in Kottayam and 246 in Alappuzha

As many as 512 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday

Of the fresh cases, 494 people contracted the disease through local contact and among these, the contact source of 28 were yet to be identified. The disease claimed one more life in the district and the victim was identified as a 72-year-old Pandalam native.

Kollam

Kollam district reported 447 new cases of COVID-19 and 902 recoveries on Wednesday. Among the patients are 439 contact cases, five NRIs, one person from another State and one case with no known source and one health worker.

The district currently has 15,561 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 8,37,774.

Kottayam

As many as 354 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Wednesday

Of the fresh cases, 350 people contracted the disease through local contact.

The fresh cases also included 38 children and 75 people aged above 60.

Alappuzha

Alappuzha district logged 246 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, 239 patients contracted the disease through local contact. The source of infection of three persons remains unknown. Three persons who came from abroad and one from another State also tested positive.

Meanwhile, 374 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease recovered.

